Clark County voters have until Oct. 8 to request emailed sample ballot

Clark County voters who want to receive sample ballots for the November election via email have until Oct. 8 to sign up.

Nearly 11,000 voters have chosen to receive their sample ballot electronically thus far, which is expected to save county taxpayers about $15,000.

State law requires sample ballots be sent to voters in every election, and a recent change to state law allows the sample ballots to be delivered via email.

The deadline to sign up is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 8. Voters can visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote to sign up to receive an sample electronic ballot for the Nov. 8 general election, by entering personal information in the Registered Voter Services box, logging into the site, clicking on the drop-down arrow next to Voter Services and selecting “request my ballot electronically.”

In 2014, printing, addressing and mailing sample ballots cost county taxpayers roughly $1.5 million. There were about 823,000 active registered voters on Election Day 2014. That has grown to more than 950,000 active registered voters in Clark County, which is expected to increase by the time voter registration closes Oct. 18.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.