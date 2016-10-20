Clinton, Trump come out swinging in Las Vegas debate

It was billed as the biggest prizefight in Las Vegas history, and Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump found plenty to fight about during their third and final debate Wednesday at UNLV.

For 90 minutes under the lights at the Thomas & Mack Center, the two presidential hopefuls sparred on immigration and economics, guns and abortion, Russian hackers and the future of Syria and the Supreme Court.

And like much of the campaign so far, the fight turned ugly.

After a slow, almost subdued start focused largely on policy, Clinton labeled Trump as “puppet” for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Trump called Clinton a liar and criminal who should have been prosecuted, not allowed to run for president.

But the most talked about moment came when moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace asked Trump, in light of all his recent talk of a “rigged” election, if he would accept the outcome of the Nov. 8 vote.

Trump was noncommittal. “I’ll look at it at the time,” he said, adding later. “I’ll keep you in suspense”

Clinton, the first female nominee of a major political party, called Trump’s response “horrifying.”

She said any time Trump thinks something isn’t going his way, he says it’s rigged against him, including a past Emmy Awards nomination for his “Apprentice” reality show.

“I should have gotten it,” Trump quipped.

“It’s funny, but it’s also troubling,” Clinton said.

Wednesday’s back-and-forth has been described as the largest national event ever staged by a city used to big extravaganzas.

It marked the first time Las Vegas hosted a presidential debate between the two major-party candidates. It attracted thousands of reporters from around the world and was expected to draw tens of millions of television viewers.

The debate also represents the final word in what has already been one of the bizarre and acrimonious elections in U.S. history.

Early voting has already begun in some states. In Nevada, where both Clinton and Trump have campaigned heavily for the state’s six electoral votes, ballots will be cast starting Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @RefriedBrean on Twitter.