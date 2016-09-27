Congressional candidate Jacky Rosen launches TV ad

Jacky Rosen, the Democratic candidate seeking the 3rd congressional seat in Southern Nevada, has released her first television ad.

The Henderson community leader’s ad, “Solutions,” highlights her background as a computer programmer, her community leadership as president of her local synagogue and her work to lead a major solar installation in Henderson.

In her private sector career, Rosen broke barriers as a successful computer programmer and systems analyst working in the tech industry, campaign manager David Furr said.

“A results-oriented leader, she became president of the state’s largest synagogue and oversaw one of the largest solar energy projects by a nonprofit in the state,” Furr said.

The 3rd district is competitive, with Democrats holding an active voter registration edge of 136,761 to 130,522 for Republicans through August. The district covers Southern Nevada, including portions of Las Vegas and Henderson.

The seat is open because GOP Rep. Joe Heck is running for Harry Reid’s Senate seat.

Rosen faces Republican Danny Tarkanian in the race.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.