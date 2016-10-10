Congressman Mark Amodei stands firm in support of Donald Trump

CARSON CITY — U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., said in a statement Monday that he will vote for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the Nov. 8 general election despite Trump’s controversial statements about women.

“I am genuinely concerned about the future of our country, and who will set the tone in foreign policy, our economy, health care, energy, our national security and defense, veterans, and yes, immigration reform and gender, race and lifestyle issues,” said Amodei, who is Nevada state chairman of Trump’s campaign.

“The present political wars have accomplished nothing. I want to try a new direction,” he said. “Accordingly, my presidential ballot will be cast for Donald Trump and Mike Pence. I will follow my Democrat colleagues’ example, and not cannibalize my nominee because he has said and done some regrettable things.”

Amodei is running for re-election against Democrat Chip Evans in the 2nd Congressional District in Northern Nevada. Evans criticized Amodei over the weekend for being silent about Trump’s 2005 comments about groping women that were revealed an explosive audio tape on Friday.

Amodei said he has a sister and two adult daughters, who are “intelligent, independent and critical thinking women.”

“They are understandably skeptical about their brother and dad’s candidate,” he said. “Mr. Trump, you have your work cut out for you with them in the next 30 days to convince them that you are the leader they can be proud of.”

Amodei’s statement comes after a weekend in which U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy, R-Nev., who is running for re-election, and U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., withdrew their support of Trump in a Saturday rally. Heck is running for the U.S. Senate against Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto, a former Nevada attorney general.

Both face competitive races. Hardy is running in the 4th Congressional District, where Democratic voters have the registration advantage. Heck and Cortez Masto are in a tight race and Democratic voters statewide have a lead in registration.

The state party GOP leadership is continuing to support Trump.

“The state party is 100 percent behind Mr. Trump. We’re continuing our efforts to make sure he wins Nevada,” said state Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald.” We’re moving forward with all the plans that have been set forth and we anticipate getting a record turnout.”

Review-Journal writer Ben Botkin contributed to this report. Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.