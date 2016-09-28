Culinary union’s parent calls for national boycott of Trump businesses

UNITE HERE, the parent union of the Culinary Workers Union, called Tuesday for a national boycott of businesses tied to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, citing an unwillingness by Trump International hotel in Las Vegas to bargain with the union.

Workers at the Trump-owned hotel voted to organize with the culinary union in December 2015, but have been unable to get a contract for workers.

“Enough is enough,” said UNITE HERE President D. Taylor in a statement. “While Donald Trump waged an indefensible anti-worker and anti-immigrant presidential campaign, the workers at his Las Vegas hotel fought for dignity and respect in their workplace. They voted to unionize, they won, and now the law says Trump must negotiate.”

Neither a spokeswoman for Trump’s company nor a campaign spokesman for Trump responded to a request for comment.

The Culinary Workers Union represents more than 57,000 workers in Nevada and is the largest affiliate of UNITE HERE, which represents a nationwide workforce of 270,000 people in the hotel, gaming and food service sectors.

- Ben Botkin