Culinary urging members to vote against Question 3

The Culinary Local 226 is urging its more than 57,000 members to vote against Question 3 on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Question 3, if it passes this year and again in 2018, would require the Nevada Legislature to open up the state’s electricity market to competition.

In a statement, the Culinary union said Question 3 does not set any rate or price structure.

“By promoting a free-for-all, no-rules hunt for customer dollars, companies can simply choose not to serve individual consumers who aren’t profitable,” the union said in a statement. “Exposure to the volatile energy market raises the risk of sudden spikes in prices. Question 3 would hurt seniors on fixed incomes and working families struggling to make ends meet.”

Supporters argue that competition would be good for consumers with lower prices and that regulatory control would continue as it does now with the Nevada Public Utilities Commission.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.