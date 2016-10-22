Democratic likely voters outnumber Republicans 577,679 to 488,861 in Nevada

CARSON CITY — The Nevada secretary of state’s office on Friday reported there are 1,464,819 active registered voters statewide who are eligible to participate in the Nov. 8 general election.

There are 577,679 Democrats, 488,861 Republicans and 304,528 nonpartisans. The rest are minor party registered voters.

Democrats represent 39.4 percent of the total active registered voters, Republicans, 33.4 percent; and nonpartisans, 20.8 percent.

The numbers were released one day before early voting begins in Nevada for the general election.

The total number of active registered voters at the close of registration for the 2016 general election is up by 251,626, an increase of 21 percent, compared to the 2014 general election close-of-registration figures.

In the last presidential election in 2012, there were 1,257,621 active registered voters, with 526,986 Democrats and 436,799 Republicans. President Barack Obama won Nevada in 2012.

Active Democratic voters in 2012 were 41.9 percent compared to 39.4 percent this year; GOP was 34.7 percent in 2012 and 33.4 percent in 2016. The biggest gain over the past four years was in nonpartisan voters, from 17.4 percent in 2012 to 20.8 percent this year.

Total active Democratic voter registration in 2016 increased by 5.3 percent (29,102), while total active Republican voter registration increased by 3.8 percent (17,751). The greatest percentage increases were seen in Libertarian Party registrations with 10.7 (1,297) and nonpartisan with 9 percent (25,164).

Democrats have voter registration edges in three of Nevada’s four congressional districts,

In District 1 in Las Vegas, where Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., is facing GOP challenger Mary Perry and two other candidates, Democrats have 145,437 active registered Democrats compared to 61,994 Republicans.

In District 2 covering Northern and much of rural Nevada, Republican voters number 170,811 to 126,936 Democrats. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., is running for re-election against Democratic challenger Chip Evans.

In the open District 3 seat in Las Vegas, active Democratic voters number 150,539 to 141,077 Republicans. Democrat Jacky Rosen is running against Republican Danny Tarkanian to succeed GOP Rep. Joe Heck, who is running for the U.S. Senate.

In District 4, covering parts of Clark County and rural Nevada, Democrats have 154,731 Democrats compared to 114,895 Republicans. Incumbent Rep. Cresent Hardy, R-Nev., faces Democrat challenger and state Sen. Ruben Kihuen.

Total registered voters, including inactive voters, number 1,679,254, with Democrats accounting for 666,222 and Republicans 547,429.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.