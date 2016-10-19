Posted Updated 

Democrats, taco trucks show up at anti-Trump rally on presidential debate day

Demonstrators protest outside of CNN's media station at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

A woman holds up a &quot;Blacks for Trump&quot; sign outside of CNN's media station at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Demonstrators protest outside of CNN's media station at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Demonstrators protest outside of CNN's media station at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Members of the legendary Mexican music band Los Tigres Del Norte speak in support of unions workers and their allies during a protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump outside of Trump International Hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A campaign bus for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton finds a parking spot outside of Trump International Hotel during a protest by union workers and their allies against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Democratic nominee for the 4th Congressional District Ruben Kihuen rallies the crowd during a protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump outside of Trump International Hotel Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Democratic nominee for the 4th Congressional District Ruben Kihuen rallies the crowd during a protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump outside of Trump International Hotel Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Union worker Mauricio Fonseca stands behind the &quot;Trump Wall&quot; outside of Trump International Hotel during a protest by union workers and their allies against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A &quot;Trump Wall&quot; is displayed outside of Trump International Hotel during a protest by union workers and their allies against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Food trucks lineup outside of Trump International Hotel during a protest by union workers and their allies against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Union worker Miguel Martinez waves an American flag during a protest by union workers and their allies against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump outside of Trump International Hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a protest by union workers and their allies against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump outside of Trump International Hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, hugs a woman before speaking during a protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump outside of Trump International Hotel with union workers and their allies on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Ruben Kihuen, Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District, rallies the crowd during a protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump outside of Trump International Hotel Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Matthias Copeland writes a message on the &quot;Trump Wall&quot; is support of union workers and their allies protesting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump outside of Trump International Hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Union workers and their allies protest Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump outside of Trump International Hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By HENRY BREAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

There wasn’t one on every corner, but a long row of food trucks lined the street at the Trump International Hotel Wednesday morning as part of a union-led demonstration against the Republican presidential nominee on the eve of the third and final presidential debate in Las Vegas.

The protest of Donald Trump drew the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Democratic congressional candidate Ruben Kihuen and members of the Mexican music band Los Tigres Del Norte, among others.

The food trucks were there in reference to comments made early last month by Marco Gutierrez, founder of the group Latinos for Trump, who said that unless someone does something about the “very dominant” Hispanic culture, “you’re going to have taco trucks on every corner.”

One popular response to his warning was “Mmm … tacos.”

The scene at Trump International unfolded about three miles from the Thomas & Mack Center, where Trump and Hillary Clinton are set to square off at 6 p.m. in what some are calling Las Vegas’ biggest prizefight ever.

 

Nevada’s largest city is used to staging big events, of course, but this marks the first time the valley is hosting a presidential debate between the two major-party candidates.

Thousands of reporters have descended on Las Vegas this week to cover the event. The media filing center at UNLV had begun to fill up by lunchtime Wednesday.

A vehicle marked with profane, anti-Donald Trump spray paint sat near the media entrance, where journalists covering the event had to go through a vehicle security check and equipment sweeps.

The media center, which is outside the debate hall, was calm during the early afternoon as journalists geared up for this evening’s action. Television journalists did live shots around the room, and reporters sought insight from UNLV political experts.

Tonight’s 90-minute, commercial-free debate, with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace as moderator, is expected to draw tens of millions of television viewers around the globe.

And it comes just 20 days before voters go the polls to decide one of the most bizarre and acrimonious elections in U.S. history.

Take heart, America. Three weeks from today, it will all be over.

Review-Journal writer Jamie Munks and photographer Erik Verduzco contributed to this report. Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @RefriedBrean on Twitter.



 