Donald Trump to make two Nevada visits Wednesday

Donald Trump’s campaign stop in Nevada on Wednesday will be a twofer.

The billionaire real estate developer previously announced a campaign event in Henderson. The rally at the Henderson Pavilion is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

He’ll then fly to Reno, where he is slated to speak at 3:30 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Several advocacy groups, including Next Gen Climate and Battle Born Progress, are planning to protest outside the Henderson venue starting at 8 a.m.

The groups have focused on comments made by Trump that they consider to be disrespectful toward women and veterans. This time, Next Gen Climate spokeswoman Peyton Olsen said, the group will zero in on Trump’s tax history after a New York Times story that ran over the weekend claimed Trump could have avoided paying federal income tax for 18 years.

Doors to Henderson event open at 8:30 a.m.; Trump is expected to speak around 11:30 a.m. The Trump campaign hasn’t said what the Republican nominee will speak about.

The Henderson Pavilion has 2,444 fixed seats plus room for an additional 4,100 attendees on the grass lawn, according to the city of Henderson website.

Henderson rally tickets were still available free as of Monday afternoon at https://www.donaldjtrump.com/schedule/register/henderson-nv1/

