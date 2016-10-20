Donald Trump says he would accept a ‘clear’ election result

DELAWARE, OHIO — Republican Donald Trump on Thursday said he would accept a “clear” election result but reserved the right to file a legal challenge, clarifying his stance a day after he refused to promise he would trust the outcome if he loses on Nov. 8.

“Of course, I would accept a clear election result, but I would also reserve my right to contest or file a legal challenge in the case of a questionable result,” Trump said at a rally in Ohio. Asked on Wednesday at his final debate with Democrat Hillary Clinton if he would accept a losing outcome, Trump said he would “keep you in suspense.”

MCCAIN COMMENTS ON ELECTION RESULT ACCEPTANCE

Republican Sen. John McCain, who lost the 2008 presidential election to Barack Obama, says he conceded defeat “without reluctance” even though he didn’t like the outcome.

McCain said in a statement that he doesn’t know who will win this presidential election. But he says the loser has always congratulated the winner and called him “my president.”

“That’s not just the Republican way or the Democratic way,” McCain said. “It’s the American way. This election must not be any different.”

McCain did not mention Donald Trump by name in his statement Thursday following the Republican nominee’s refusal to say whether he will accept the election result.

McCain withdrew his tepid endorsement of Trump after a video surfaced of Trump bragging about groping women.