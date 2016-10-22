Posted Updated 

Early voting begins in Nevada

Early voting begins in Nevada

web1_earlyvotingoct22_7253257.jpg
Early voters wait in line Saturday for the 9 a.m. start in a parking lot at Downtown Summerlin on Saturday Oct. 22, 2016. (Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Early voting begins in Nevada

web1_earlyvotingoct22-1_7253257.jpg
Early voters wait in line Saturday for the 9 a.m. start in a parking lot at Downtown Summerlin on Saturday Oct. 22, 2016. (Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Early voting begins in Nevada

web1_earlyvotinglv-copy_7253257.jpg
On the first day of early voting a long line of voters formed at Albertsons on Stephanie & Horizon Ridge in Henderson on Saturday Oct. 22, 2016. (@nataliebruzda/Twitter) #earlyvote

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The first day of early voting in Nevada is underway and voters are off to the polls to weigh in on the 2016 election.

Long lines already are being reported at some sites, as many queued up before voting sites opened.

Early voting runs through Nov. 4. In Clark County, registered voters can choose from among 97 voting sites.

The county predicts more than 60 percent of the residents who will vote in this election will participate in early voting.

Turnout is expected to be heaviest on the first and last days of early voting.

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 