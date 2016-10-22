Early voting begins in Nevada

The first day of early voting in Nevada is underway and voters are off to the polls to weigh in on the 2016 election.

Long lines already are being reported at some sites, as many queued up before voting sites opened.

Early voting runs through Nov. 4. In Clark County, registered voters can choose from among 97 voting sites.

The county predicts more than 60 percent of the residents who will vote in this election will participate in early voting.

Turnout is expected to be heaviest on the first and last days of early voting.

