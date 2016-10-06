Feud brewing between Hannity, Kelly at Fox

LOS ANGELES — Sean Hannity lashed out at his Fox News colleague Megyn Kelly on Twitter Wednesday night, saying that she “clearly” supports Hillary Clinton in response to comments Kelly made during her program earlier that night.

Hannity tweeted an article quoting Kelly’s comments about Donald Trump, where she criticized the presidential candidate for sitting down with only Hannity and avoiding “unsafe spaces.” With it, he wrote, “u should be mad at @HillaryClinton Clearly you support her. And @realDonaldTrump did talk to u.”

On “The Kelly File,” the host took issue with Trump and Clinton only taking interviews with journalists that are friendly with them. “Donald Trump, with all due respect to my friend at 10 p.m., will go on Hannity and pretty much only Hannity and will not venture out to the unsafe spaces these days, which doesn’t exactly expand the tent,” she said.

During Wednesday’s program, Kelly also criticized Clinton’s media approach, taking aim at her interviews with entertainment outlets.

Hannity later replied to someone who tweeted to him that he should stand by his colleagues, saying, “Sure. When they stand by me.”

Kelly previously called out Trump and Hannity’s relationship after the first presidential debate, saying, “We’ve got Trump speaking to our own Sean Hannity. We’ll see whether he speaks to the journalists in this room after that interview.”

Kelly has not yet responded to Hannity’s tweet.