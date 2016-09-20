Gloria Steinem, Michelle Kwan campaign for Clinton in Reno

RENO — Feminist Gloria Steinem and Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan are stumping this week for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Reno.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported that Clinton’s campaign is making a push for women voters in Nevada as Election Day draws closer. Former Nevada Lt. Gov. Sue Wagner was to join Steinem at Reno’s voter registration launch today, while Kwan will be the keynote speaker in a Saturday panel discussion.

Events in the southern part of the state will include U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, immigration activist Astrid Silva and U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto.

Nevada is a key battleground state where Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump are in a tight race.