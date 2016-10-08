Gov. Brian Sandoval joins Republicans in backing away from Trump

Gov. Brian Sandoval joined the chorus of Republicans who are disavowing their support of Donald Trump, their party’s nominee for president.

The political fallout comes in the wake of a Washington Post report and video on Friday that revealed Trump using lewd language in a 2005 conversation in which he talked about groping and trying to have sexual relations with women, including one who was married.

“This video exposed not just words, but now an established pattern which I find to be repulsive and unacceptable for a candidate for President of the United States,” Sandoval said in a statement Saturday. “I cannot support him as my party’s nominee.”

