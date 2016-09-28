Group favoring gun background checks launches ad aimed at Nevada Hispanics

A new Nevadans for Background Checks ad is hoping to gather support for Question 1 among the state’s Hispanic voters.

The Spanish-language ad features two retired Metropolitan Police Department employees, former Deputy Chief Al Salinas and Detective Jose Montoya, saying they support the initiative, which proposes to expand firearm background checks to private-party sales and transfers.

“Our communities are disproportionately impacted by gun violence and if we can change that, we should. In this country, Hispanics are nearly three times as likely to be murdered with a gun than non-Hispanic whites, and over the last decade, nearly 300 Hispanic Nevadans were killed with guns,” Salinas said in a statement.

“Policia” is the fourth ad from Nevadans for Background Checks.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.