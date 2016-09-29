Harry Reid advises Donald Trump to avoid infidelity issue

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump doesn’t take advice from Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, but the Nevada Democrat has some for him anyway: Don’t bring up former President Bill Clinton’s marital infidelities.

The Republican nominee has repeatedly threatened to raise the issue in his debates with his Democratic rival for president, Hillary Clinton.

Reid was asked Thursday about that possibility and told reporters that he agreed with Republicans who have urged Trump to avoid the issue. Reid said his own marriage of over 50 years to his wife, Landra, “hasn’t been perfect, as no marriage is.”

He added, “And Bill Clinton, I’m very proud of them, they’ve been married as long as they have been.”

The Clintons married in 1975.