Here’s how to watch the third presidential debate Wednesday night

The location is Las Vegas, so all bets are off as to what happens in the third and final presidential debate on Wednesday.

The Thomas & Mack Center at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, is the site for the 90-minute event, which begins at 6 p.m. (PDT).

The format is back to a single moderator, who is Chris Wallace of Fox News. He has the unenviable task of trying to get the candidates to answer his questions, and probably play referee, which seems right since the Thomas & Mack is a basketball arena.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, which presents the debates, says the topics include debt and entitlements, immigration, economy, Supreme Court, foreign hot spots and fitness to be president.

Here’s how you can watch:

What: Third presidential debate

When: 6 — 8 p.m. (PDT)

Who: Hillary Clinton vs. Donald Trump

CHANNEL GUIDE (COX, DISH, DIRECTV, CENTURYLINK)

NBC (3 and 1003 Cox; 3 Dish; 15 DirecTV; 3 and 1003 CenturyLink)

Fox (5 and 1005 Cox; 5 Dish; 22 DirecTV; 5 and 1005 CenturyLink)

CBS (8 and 1008 Cox; 2 Dish; 8 DirecTV; 8 and 1008 CenturyLink)

ABC (13 and 1013 Cox; 7 Dish; 6 DirecTV; 13 and 1013 Century Link)

PBS (10 and 1010 Cox; 10 Dish; 65 DirecTV; 10 and 1010 CenturyLink)

MSNBC (19 and 1019 Cox; 209 Dish; 356 DirecTV; 215 and 1215 CenturyLink)

CNN (20 and 1020 Cox; 200 Dish; 202 DirecTV; 202 and 1202 CenturyLink)

FOX News (21 and 1021 Cox; 205 Dish; 360 DirecTV; 210 and 1210 CenturyLink)

CNBC (35 and 1035 Cox; 208 Dish; 355 DirecTV; 216 and 1216 CenturyLink)

Fox Business (94 and 1094 Cox; 206 Dish; 359 DirecTV)

Telemundo (9 and 1009 Cox; 835 Dish; 407 DirecTV; 39 and 1039 CenturyLink) *Spanish-language network

Univision (15 and 1015 Cox; 869 Dish; 464 DirecTV; 15 and 1015 CenturyLink) *Spanish-language network

STREAMING ONLINE FOR FREE

ABC News

CBS News

CBSN.com

CNN

Fox and FOX News

MSNBC

NPR (audio only)

PBS

Telemundo

ON SOCIAL

Twitter Live

Just looking for the highlights? Snapchat is covering the event tonight via “Live Story.”

Information for this report was provided by Cox, DirectTV, myDish, CenturyLink, NBC News and Wired.com.