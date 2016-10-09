Here’s how to watch tonight’s 2nd presidential debate

It’s round two for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump in presidential debates.

The format for this debate will be different — a town hall meeting. Citizens will ask half the questions. These participants are uncommitted voters chosen by the Gallup Organization. The other half of the questions will be posed by the moderators, Martha Raddatz of ABC and Anderson Cooper of CNN.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, which presents the debates, says the topics will be of broad public interest “as reflected in social media and other sources.”

The site of the 90-minute program is Washington University in St. Louis.

NBC is the only major network not broadcasting the debate, as it will be airing the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers.

The third and last debate between the two candidates will be Oct. 19 at UNLV.

What: Second presidential debate

When: 6 — 8 p.m. (PDT)

Who: Hillary Clinton vs. Donald Trump

CHANNEL GUIDE (COX, DISH, DIRECTV, CENTURYLINK)

Fox (5 and 1005 Cox; 5 Dish; 22 DirecTV; 5 and 1005 CenturyLink)

CBS (8 and 1008 Cox; 2 Dish; 8 DirecTV; 8 and 1008 CenturyLink)

ABC (13 and 1013 Cox; 7 Dish; 6 DirecTV; 13 and 1013 Century Link)

PBS (10 and 1010 Cox; 10 Dish; 65 DirecTV; 10 and 1010 CenturyLink)

MSNBC (19 and 1019 Cox; 209 Dish; 356 DirecTV; 215 and 1215 CenturyLink)

CNN (20 and 1020 Cox; 200 Dish; 202 DirecTV; 202 and 1202 CenturyLink)

FOX News (21 and 1021 Cox; 205 Dish; 360 DirecTV; 210 and 1210 CenturyLink)

CNBC (35 and 1035 Cox; 208 Dish; 355 DirecTV; 216 and 1216 CenturyLink)

Fox Business (94 and 1094 Cox; 206 Dish; 359 DirecTV)

Telemundo (9 and 1009 Cox; 835 Dish; 407 DirecTV; 39 and 1039 CenturyLink) *Spanish-language network

Univision (15 and 1015 Cox; 869 Dish; 464 DirecTV; 15 and 1015 CenturyLink) *Spanish-language network

STREAMING ONLINE FOR FREE

ABC News

CBS News

CBSN.com

CNN

Fox and FOX News

MSNBC

NPR (audio only)

PBS

Telemundo

ON SOCIAL

Twitter Live

Just looking for the highlights? Snapchat is covering the event tonight via “Live Story.”

