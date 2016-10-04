How to watch the vice presidential debate tonight

It probably won’t be quite the spectacle that the first presidential debate was, but it will give you a chance to see the guys vying for the No. 2 spots.

Democratic nominee, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Republican nominee, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, will go head-to-head in the only debate for vice presidential candidates tonight at Longwood University in Farmville, Va.

The 90-minute program will be moderated by Elaine Quijano of CBS News.

The debate is presented by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Here’s how you can watch:

What: Vice presidential debate

When: 6 — 8 p.m. (PST)

Who: Mike Pence vs. Tim Kaine

STREAMING ONLINE FOR FREE

ABC News (Facebook Live)

CBSNews.com

PBS (Facebook Live)

YouTube: NBC News, PBS NewsHour, Fox News, Washington Post, Bloomberg Politics, Telemundo

ON SOCIAL

Twitter Live

Just looking for the highlights? SnapChat is covering the event tonight via “Live Story.”

