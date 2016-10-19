Key facts about the third presidential debate

Debate data

Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump square off for a final debate Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV. Some key facts about the 90-minute rhetorical bout, which begins at 6 p.m. PST:

▶ Tens of millions expected to watch on TV or on the internet. Review-Journal reporters will live-blog from the debate.

▶ Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, son of legendary newsman Mike Wallace, will moderate.

▶ No commercial breaks or planned interruptions.

▶ Six topics will be covered, broken into 15-minute segments. They are debt and entitlements; immigration; the economy; the Supreme Court; foreign hot spots; fitness to be president.

How to watch

▶ When: 6 p.m. PST

▶ Where: UNLV Thomas & Mack Center

▶ TV: Live coverage on major networks, including NBC, FOX, CBS, PBS, Univision, CNN, C-Span, MSNBC and Fox News

▶ Online: Live streaming on most major news websites