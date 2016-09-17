Ruben Kihuen gains support of Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Planned Parenthood Action Fund endorsed state Sen. Ruben Kihuen on Friday in the 4th Congressional District race.

Kihuen, a Democratic candidate, is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy, R-Nev. The fund is the non-profit political branch of Planned Parenthood, which advocates for and provides medical services for women that include cancer screenings and abortions.

In a statement, Kihuen said he’ll protect a woman’s “right to make her own decisions about her pregnancy and defend access to the affordable, critical health care that Planned Parenthood provides, from contraception to cancer screenings.”

