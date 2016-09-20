Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce endorses US Rep. Dina Titus

The Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce has endorsed U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

In a statement, Titus said she was honored by the endorsement and commended the chamber for helping Asian and Pacific Islander businesses double in number in the last decade in Southern Nevada.

“From Chinatown Plaza to the newest Lee’s Discount Liquor Store, hundreds of Asian American & Pacific Islander businesses, large and small, have helped revitalize the Southern Nevada economy,” Titus said in the statement.

Titus is running for re-election in the 1st Congressional District against Republican candidate Mary Perry, an attorney.

– Ben Botkin