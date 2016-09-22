Latin chamber endorses Nick Phillips for Assembly District 41

The Latin Chamber of Commerce PAC has endorsed Nick Phillips in the Assembly District 41 race.

Phillips, a businessman who has also been political director of the Clark County Republican Party, is running on the GOP ticket against Democratic candidate Sandra Jauregui for the open seat.

The Latin Chamber has been an “influential voice for Latinos and their membership,” Phillips said in a statement. “I have had the pleasure to know several members for many years and have seen the good work that they have done in our community.”

Jauregui has interned for U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., and does real estate work for Ticor Title of Nevada. She’s also done volunteer work with various Latino organizations.

