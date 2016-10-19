Posted Updated 

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson discusses rivals at Las Vegas stop

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson speaks while being interviewed at Beer Park at the Paris Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Las Vegas. Johnson, a third party candidate for president, is in Las Vegas campaigning despite not being allowed on the debate stage with the two major-party candidates. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson, right, shakes hands with CNN correspondent Dana Bash after interviewed at Beer Park at the Paris Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Las Vegas. Johnson, a third party candidate for president, is in Las Vegas campaigning despite not being allowed on the debate stage with the two major-party candidates. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson speaks while being interviewed at Beer Park at the Paris Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Las Vegas. Johnson, a third party candidate for president, is in Las Vegas campaigning despite not being allowed on the debate stage with the two major-party candidates. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson, center, shares a laugh with supporters Kimberly Williams, left, and Suzi Hill at Beer Park at the Paris Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Las Vegas. Johnson, a third party candidate for president, is in Las Vegas campaigning despite not being allowed on the debate stage with the two major-party candidates. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson meets with people at Beer Park at the Paris Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Las Vegas. Johnson, a third party candidate for president, is in Las Vegas campaigning despite not being allowed on the debate stage with the two major-party candidates. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson looks on at Beer Park at the Paris Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Las Vegas. Johnson, a third party candidate for president, is in Las Vegas campaigning despite not being allowed on the debate stage with the two major-party candidates. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson looks on at Beer Park at the Paris Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Las Vegas. Johnson, a third party candidate for president, is in Las Vegas campaigning despite not being allowed on the debate stage with the two major-party candidates. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

By COLTON LOCHHEAD
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Gary Johnson won’t be part of the final presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, but the Libertarian candidate spent Tuesday night in Las Vegas campaigning and discussing the 2016 presidential election.

The former New Mexico governor joined Dana Rush, CNN’s chief political correspondent, for a 30-minute Facebook Live session during which he discussed several topics, including how he wants the bombing of “Muslim countries” in the Middle East to cease

Johnson touched on the controversies surrounding his major-party opponents, but he focused especially on Republican Donald Trump.

Trump has faced backlash in the past two weeks after the leak of a 2005 video in which he talked about groping women without consent and following statements from several women who said Trump sexually assaulted them.

“I think he’s toast,” Johnson said of Trump.

After the CNN event, Johnson appeared at the Libertarian Voter Guide at the Tommy Wind Theater, 3765 Las Vegas Blvd. South, where Libertarian supporters were advised on which candidates aligned with the party’s viewpoints.

 