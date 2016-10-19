LIVE: 2016 presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are facing off in Las Vegas for one of the most widely anticipated presidential debates in American history.

The two are squaring off in the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV, where thousands of reporters are gathered to cover the event. Clinton, the Democratic nominee, and Trump, the GOP nominee, have both campaigned heavily in Nevada, a key battleground state with six electoral votes up for grabs.

See live updates below:

