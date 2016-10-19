Posted Updated 

LIVE: 2016 presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas

LIVE: 2016 presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas

video_7232654_0.mov
Live video from the 2016 presidential debate at UNLV (New York Times/YouTube)

LIVE: 2016 presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas

web1_debate-sign_101816cs_004_7232654.jpg
People take photos of a bus depicting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

LIVE: 2016 presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas

web1_debate-traffic_101816cs_004_7232654.jpg
People walk through the Thomas & Mack Center ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

LIVE: 2016 presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas

web1_debate-security_101816cs_003_7232654.jpg
Las Vegas police walk up stairs to the Thomas & Mack Center ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

LIVE: 2016 presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas

web1_debate-security_101816cs_002_7232654.jpg
The Thomas & Mack Center is shown ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

LIVE: 2016 presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas

web1_debate-traffic_101816cs_005_7232654.jpg
A woman climbs up the stairs to the Thomas & Mack Center ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

REVIEWJOURNAL.COM

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are facing off in Las Vegas for one of the most widely anticipated presidential debates in American history.

The two are squaring off in the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV, where thousands of reporters are gathered to cover the event. Clinton, the Democratic nominee, and Trump, the GOP nominee, have both campaigned heavily in Nevada, a key battleground state with six electoral votes up for grabs.

See live updates below:

If you are using the Review Journal app, please watch here.

 