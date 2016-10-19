Live coverage: 2016 presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump face off tonight in Las Vegas for one of the most widely anticipated presidential debates in American history.

The third and final debate starts at 6 p.m. between Clinton, the first female nominee of a major political party, and Trump, a billionaire real estate mogul campaigning as an anti-establishment candidate.

The two will square off in the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV, where thousands of reporters are gathered to cover the event. Clinton, the Democratic nominee, and Trump, the GOP nominee, have both campaigned heavily in Nevada, a key battleground state with six electoral votes up for grabs.