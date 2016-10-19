Mexican singing superstars to appear at presidential debate viewing party

Mexican singing superstars Vicente Fernandez, Los Tigres del Norte and Angelica Maria are scheduled to appear — and likely perform — during a presidential debate viewing party at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the park’s amphitheater, 628 W. Craig Road, according to a statement from Hillary Clinton’s campaign and posts on the Hillary for Nevada feed for Twitter.

Musical performances are expected to begin after Clinton and Donald Trump conclude their date at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

Fernandez, a Grammy award-winning artist known for ranchera-style ballads, endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton earlier this year with a corrido, or ballad, he wrote, including the lyrics “Hillary, we are with you … With our vote you can count on.”

Angelica Maria is a singer and actress known for many roles in Spanish-speaking movies and soap operas known as telenovelas.

Before performing at the debate watch party, Los Tigres del Norte will make three stops aimed at reminding voters of the “taco trucks on every corner” comment made in September by Marco Gutierrez, the founder of Latinos for Trump.

The band will arrive around 10:45 a.m. at a “wall of taco trucks” lined up outside Trump Tower, organized by the Culinary Union, followed by an 11:45 a.m. appearance at Tacos El Gordo on Charleston Boulevard and a stop at Cardenas Supermarket on Bonanza Road at 1:30 p.m., according to the Clinton campaign.

The events are aimed at encouraging Latino voters to cast their votes for Democrats and highlight early voting for Nevada, which runs from Saturday to Nov. 4.

