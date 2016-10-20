Mike Pence tells Reno Republicans to be vigilant during election

RENO — Mike Pence urged Republican faithful in Reno to be “vigilant” during the upcoming election and said GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump reserves the right to legally challenge the outcome “in the case of questionable results.”

“The American people deserve a fair and honest election,” Pence told about 400 people who turned out to hear the vice presidential nominee at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

While he said the Republican ticket would accept the outcome of the election, he added, “We also reserve the right to contest and file a legal challenge in the case of questionable results.”

.@mike_pence: We...reserve the right to contest and file a legal challenge in the case of questionable results." #RJnow — Sandra Chereb (@SandraChereb) October 20, 2016

.@mike_pence: "We're going to repeal Obamacare lock, stock and barrel." #RJnow — Sandra Chereb (@SandraChereb) October 20, 2016

The Indiana governor campaigned in Reno a day after Trump faced off with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in their third and final presidential debate Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

During one debate exchange, Trump did not commit to accepting results of the election, saying, “I will tell you at the time.”

