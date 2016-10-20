Posted Updated 

Mike Pence tells Reno Republicans to be vigilant during election

Republican vice presidential candidate Indiana Gov. Mike Pence addresses the crowd during a campaign stop at the Henderson Convention Center on Wednesday, Aug.17, 2016, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Voters vote during early voting at Meadows Mall in Las Vegas on Saturday, Mar. 21, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wife and husband Bonnie and Greg Heiny vote during early voting at Meadows Mall in Las Vegas on Saturday, Mar. 21, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Clark County employee who declined to give his name moves boxes while setting up a mobile trailer for early voting for the Las Vegas municipal elections at Trails Village Center, 1940 Village Center Circle in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas, on Friday, March 20, 2015. Clark County administers the election. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By SANDRA CHEREB
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL CAPITAL BUREAU

RENO — Mike Pence urged Republican faithful in Reno to be “vigilant” during the upcoming election and said GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump reserves the right to legally challenge the outcome “in the case of questionable results.”

“The American people deserve a fair and honest election,” Pence told about 400 people who turned out to hear the vice presidential nominee at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

While he said the Republican ticket would accept the outcome of the election, he added, “We also reserve the right to contest and file a legal challenge in the case of questionable results.”

The Indiana governor campaigned in Reno a day after Trump faced off with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in their third and final presidential debate Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

During one debate exchange, Trump did not commit to accepting results of the election, saying, “I will tell you at the time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

 