Naked Trump statue appears in Downtown Las Vegas across from Life Is Beautiful

Naked Trump has returned to downtown Las Vegas.

The nude statue bearing the likeness of the Republican presidential nominee was placed in the parking lot on South Sixth Street near the John E. Carson Hotel, across the street from the Life Is Beautiful festival.

The statue is cordoned off with ropes like you might find in a museum. Its creator, Las Vegas artist Joshua Monroe, said he expects it to stay in place throughout the weekend’s music festival.

“This is again one of those stories that doesn’t want to die,” Monroe said.

Life Is Beautiful has not yet responded to a request for comment on the statue.

Two more Naked Trump statues were placed in Miami and New Jersey last Wednesday, Monroe said. They’re on loan to the Mana Contemporary arts center in New Jersey.

The New Jersey statue was placed atop a building near the Holland Tunnel, flashing drivers as they traveled to New York. An alleged thief took the art piece from the roof early Monday morning, according to CNN.

The Miami sculpture was placed on a billboard in Wynwood, the Miami Herald reported. Monroe said it was moved to a gallery at the request of police.

“It was causing car accidents,” he said.

The Miami statue is on loan to the New Jersey gallery until after the general election, Monroe said.

Naked Trump, formally named “The Emperor Has No Balls” by anarchist artist collective INDECLINE, took the world by storm on Aug. 18. Five statues appeared in public areas of Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Cleveland and New York.

Those statues have since been moved or confiscated by law enforcement. Two are set to be auctioned.

Monroe said the Trump campaign has yet to contact him about the statues. The campaign declined to comment on the statues earlier this month.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DavidsonLVRJ on Twitter.