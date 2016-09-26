National Rifle Association to launch ads against Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cortez Masto

The National Rifle Association will launch a new seven-figure ad campaign against Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto on Tuesday.

The ad draws a connection between Cortez Masto and Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., who the ad says voted for gun control and anti-gun judges. The NRA is spending more than $1 million to run the 30-second ad in Reno and Las Vegas from Tuesday to Monday.

The gun rights advocacy group grades lawmakers on their records on gun issues and gives Cortez Masto an “F” rating, an NRA spokeswoman said. The group endorsed Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe Heck, whom it gave an “A” ranking.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.