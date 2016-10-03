Nevada Poll: Voters back expanded background checks for firearms

Nevadans strongly support a ballot measure to expand background checks for firearms, according to a poll of 800 likely voters commissioned by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Question 1, as the ballot measure is called, would expand firearm background checks to private-party sales and transfers. The measure, if passed, would require both parties involved to appear before a federally licensed firearms dealer, who would conduct a background check on the person receiving the firearm.

In the poll, 58 percent of voters supported the ballot measure and 32 percent were opposed. Ten percent didn’t know or didn’t answer.

Bendixen & Amandi International conducted the poll Sept. 27-29 in English and Spanish. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Among Republican voters, 39 percent support the ballot measure and 49 percent oppose it. The remaining 12 percent of GOP voters didn’t know or answer.

“In this case, the Democrats are for it and the Republicans are kind of split, which means it’s going to pass unless the Republicans go against it,” said Anthony Williams, special projects director of the polling firm.

Seventy-three percent of Democratic voters polled supported the ballot measure. Among independent voters, 64 percent supported it.

In a statement, Question 1 Campaign Manager Joe Duffy said: “The polling consistently shows strong support for common sense measures like Question 1 because Nevadans know that background checks will save lives and make our state safer.”

Bendixen & Amandi, based in Miami, has done projects for clients including The Washington Post, Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign and Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2904. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.