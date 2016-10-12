Nevadans for Background Checks launches another ad aimed at passing Question 1

Nevadans for Background Checks, a political action committee, on Tuesday launched its sixth ad in its campaign to pass Question 1, the ballot initiative proposing to expand firearm background checks to private-party sales and transfers.

The 30-second ad, which will air statewide, features former Clark County Senior Deputy Sheriff Jim Childs discussing online firearm sales.

“The law requires criminal background checks in gun stores; why don’t we require them online?” Childs said in the ad. “A few clicks of a mouse and now a bad guy is armed and potentially dangerous.”