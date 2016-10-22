Over 10,000 show for early voting in Nevada on day 1 — PHOTOS

The first day of early voting in Nevada got underway with lines of voters ready to cast ballots in the 2016 general election outside some polling places even before they opened Saturday morning.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said no issues have been reported at any of the polling sites as of about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

“So far we have been having really good numbers at all of our sites,” Gloria said. “We’re in good shape at all of our sites.”

Gloria said he expects the strong turnout to continue. “It’s a presidential election,” he said. “It’s going to be a busy election all the way through. There’s no doubt about it.”

As of 11:20 a.m., 10,075 voters have cast ballots, according to Clark County Public Information Officer Dan Kulin. The 2012 general election had a turnout of 33,182 voters on the first day of early voting, Kulin said.

The line at the East Las Vegas Community Center, which opened its polls 9:30 a.m. Saturday, was about 50 people long and snaked through the center’s lobby at 9:55 a.m., 5 minutes before voting was supposed to begin there.

Vicenta Montoya, who has voted in every election but one since she was 19 years old, offers rides to the polls to people in her senior living apartment complex.

“I don’t care what you are,” the 66-year-old woman said as she stood in line about 10:45 Saturday morning. “It doesn’t matter what party they are, or no party, whatever — if people want to come and vote and they don’t have a way to go, I’m there to take them.”

Montoya picked up three neighbors from their apartments about 10 a.m. Saturday and said she will be driving back and forth between the community center and her complex about a quarter-mile away, chaperoning voters all day for the next two weeks.

Montoya said she’s been especially active during this election cycle because of the serious ramifications she believes a Donald Trump presidency could have. “This has generational impact,” she said. “I’m looking at my daughter and my grandchildren. … how will generations down the road be affected by my vote?”

For most of Donald Trump’s campaign, Montoya, a Democrat, watched the Republican nominee with a sort of baffled amusement, she said.

“I did not become angry with Donald Trump until he said that the election is rigged,” she said. “And I just said, ‘How dare you?’”

“How irresponsible can you be? We have a history in our country of being able to have a peaceful transition, that’s what makes us distinct,” Montoya said, her voice taking on a sharper tone. “And he dares to question that?

“That made me angry, and more than anything, it made me come here early in the morning to vote,” she said.

Kenneth and Mary Lou Griffin, who have been married for 46 years and live 2 miles from the community center, said one reason they voted early was to get it out of the way, a sentiment echoed by many people waiting in line Saturday.

But there is more to it than that, Mary Lou Griffin said. “I vote early because I care,” she said.

The biggest issue for her in this presidential election is abortion. A born-again Christian, Mary Lou Griffin said Hillary Clinton’s support of partial-birth abortions is unacceptable.

“I had a miscarriage about 40 years ago … and I cannot believe that a woman would do that to her own body,” she said. “I cannot imagine that our society has gotten so vile that they would allow that to happen.”

Griffin said although she agrees with everything Donald Trump stands for, she would have voted for the Republican nominee no matter who it was because she stands by the party’s platform.

Her husband, Kenneth, nodded in agreement while Mary Lou Griffin spoke and said he followed his wife to the polls so he could sit back and relax for the rest of the election.

Across the valley at mobile voting site at an Albertson’s grocery store at 8350 W. Cheyenne Ave., about 30 people waited in line for their chance to vote at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. A steady flow of voters kept the line about that strong for an hour and a half, but by 11 a.m., the line had shrunk to about 15 people.

As a man who holds two jobs, nurse and semi-truck driver, Bervin Grady said he voted early because he wasn’t sure when he would have another chance.

“I drive in 48 states. It’s hard for me to get back to Vegas and vote. For me to do it early, I know it’s in,” he said while waiting in line outside Albertson’s, only a few hours before he would depart for California for work.

Grady, 62, said he’s voting for Clinton based on her years of experience in government.

“When you’ve got history, that says something,” he said. “I’m not downing Donald Trump, but Hillary has experience, background. She knows what she’s talking about.”

Karen Andrews, 74, also said Saturday was her best, if not her only, opportunity to vote. She planned to leave Sunday for a weekslong trip to Southeast Asia.

“I think this is the most important election I’ve voted in my entire life, with the possible exception of the first time I voted in 1964,” she said. “I didn’t want (Barry) Goldwater. I don’t want Trump.”

Others, like 77-year-old Paul Comei, planned to vote Republican.

“I’m concerned about the potential increases in taxes,” he said. In this election, Comei said, “runaway liberalism is what’s at stake, and we should stop it.”

Early voting runs through Nov. 4. In Clark County, registered voters can choose from among 97 voting sites.

The county predicts more than 60 percent of the residents who will vote in this election will participate in early voting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.