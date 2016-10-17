President Obama to campaign for Hillary Clinton and Catherine Cortez Masto on Sunday in Las Vegas

President Barack Obama will campaign for Hillary Clinton and Catherine Cortez Masto on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Obama’s visit underscores Nevada’s importance as a battleground state in the presidential race between Clinton, the Democratic nominee, and GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Details of Obama’s appearance, including the time and location, haven’t been released yet. Obama will, however, encourage Nevada voters to cast ballots early. In Nevada, early voting starts Saturday, the day before Obama is in Las Vegas, and ends Nov. 4. The general election is Nov. 8.

In the Senate race, Democratic candidate Cortez Masto, a former Nevada attorney general, faces U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., for the seat of retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev.

The tight race is one that could determine if Republicans continue to have majority control of the U.S. Senate.

To RSVP to attend, visit https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/LQGTO3A7VLQGD4G7/

