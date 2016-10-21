President Obama to speak at Cheyenne High School on Sunday

President Barack Obama will visit North Las Vegas on Sunday to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Catherine Cortez Masto, the Democratic candidate in Nevada’s U.S. Senate race.

Obama will be encouraging Nevadans to participate in early voting, which starts the day before on Saturday and continues through Nov. 4. The general election is Nov. 8.

Clinton is facing GOP nominee Donald Trump and Cortez Masto is in a competitive race against U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., for the seat of outgoing Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev.

Obama will speak at a rally hosted by the Nevada State Democratic Party at 3:45 p.m. Sunday at Cheyenne High School, 3200 W. Alexander Road, North Las Vegas. Doors will open for the ticketed event at 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

To get a ticket, voters can visit a Democratic coordinated field office between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Las Vegas office locations are:

— Flamingo Office, 2586 E. Flamingo Road, Piazza Mia Center, Suite 14

— East Las Vegas Office, 781 N. Nellis Blvd.

— North Las Vegas Office, 3925 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., Suite 112

— South Summerlin Office, 4960 S Fort Apache Road, Suite 430

— Southwest Office, 9340 W. Martin Ave., Suite 201

— South Henderson Office, 2390 E. Serene Ave., Suite 420

— Central Las Vegas Office, 6368 W. Sahara Ave.

— Centennial Office, 7920 W. Tropical Pkwy., Suite 110

