Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks in Las Vegas today

Hillary Clinton is campaigning in Las Vegas today, one week ahead of the third presidential debate she faces against Donald Trump.

Clinton has a rally planned at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts that starts at 5:30 p.m.

She’ll be encouraging Nevadans to vote early and talking about the economy.

Nevada is a swing state in the presidential race.

Early voting in Nevada starts on Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.

