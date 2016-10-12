Posted 

Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks in Las Vegas today

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton poses with supporters after a rally at Miami Dade College in Miami, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

By BEN BOTKIN and COLTON LOCHHEAD
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Hillary Clinton is campaigning in Las Vegas today, one week ahead of the third presidential debate she faces against Donald Trump.

Clinton has a rally planned at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts that starts at 5:30 p.m.

She’ll be encouraging Nevadans to vote early and talking about the economy.

Nevada is a swing state in the presidential race.

Early voting in Nevada starts on Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

