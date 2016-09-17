Posted Updated 

Ruben Kihuen gains support of Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Democratic nominee for the 4th Congressional District Ruben Kihuen, speaks during a press conference on immigration at the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 headquarters on Thursday, June 23, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By BEN BOTKIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Planned Parenthood Action Fund endorsed state Sen. Ruben Kihuen on Friday in the 4th Congressional District race.

Kihuen, a Democratic candidate, is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy, R-Nev. The fund is the non-profit political branch of Planned Parenthood, which advocates for and provides medical services for women that include cancer screenings and abortions.

In a statement, Kihuen said he’ll protect a woman’s “right to make her own decisions about her pregnancy and defend access to the affordable, critical health care that Planned Parenthood provides, from contraception to cancer screenings.”

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2904. Follow @BenBotkin on Twitter.

 

