Senate candidates Joe Heck, Catherine Cortez Masto to debate on live TV

The two candidates running for Nevada’s open U.S. Senate seat will go head-to-head Friday in a televised debate.

The hourlong debate starts at 7 p.m. Friday, with U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., and Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto, a former Nevada attorney general. Heck and Cortez Masto are vying for the seat of retiring U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev.

The debate is televised live across Nevada and broadcast on KLAS-TV, Channel 8, the Las Vegas CBS affiliate; and on KTVN-TV, the Reno CBS affiliateReno.

The debate will be aired live on C-SPAN. Nevada Public Radio, KNPR, also will broadcast the debate live.

KINC-TV in Las Vegas and KREN-TV in Reno, both Univision/Entravision affiliates, will air the debate at 5 p.m. on Sunday. They’re airing it later because the event will be translated into Spanish.

The debate will be streamed live on lasvegasnow.com, ktvn.com and noticiasnevada.com.

The debate is not open to the public.

The moderators will be KLAS-TV anchor, Denise Valdez; KLAS-TV Politics Now host and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Steve Sebelius and KINC-TV anchor Tsi-Tsi-Ki Félix.