State Sen. Scott Hammond opposes expanding background checks for gun purchases and transfers to most private sales and gun shows, while his challenger, Alexander Marks, doesn’t think supporting the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and “reasonable background checks” are mutually exclusive.

Hammond questioned the effectiveness of the background checks that would be mandated by ballot Question 1 if it’s approved by Nevada voters.

“I’m against it,” Hammond said of expanded background checks. “I don’t think it will achieve what they’re hoping to get.”

Marks is comfortable with the language in Question 1, and said he hopes if it does pass, the conversation about gun safety turns to mental health, he said.

Marks is a Nevada native and a political newcomer who decided to run for office because he wants to write “good and thoughtful legislation for my community,” he said.

Marks, a Democrat, is challenging Hammond in his re-election bid to represent state Senate District 18.

A background in gaming law, experience as general counsel for a tourism and entertainment company, and a pragmatic approach to public office are qualifications Marks lists for himself.

He has never served in an elected office.

Hammond is seeking re-election to what would be his third two-year term. Before that, he was elected to a term in the Assembly in 2010.

If Hammond earns another Senate term, his two priorities would be continuing to work on the universal education savings account program, which has been put on hold by the state Supreme Court, and reforming the state’s juvenile justice system.

Hammond agrees with Marks that chances for meaningful professional development can help attract and retain teachers in Nevada.

Hammond was a teacher, and said teachers often leave within their first five years on the job. So, he said, professional support needs to be delivered more quickly.

“We need to look at what’s working and what’s not working, and make sure we’re not teaching to a test,” Marks said.

