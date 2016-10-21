Tax increase measure for Washoe County schools remains on ballot

RENO — A judge in Reno has cleared the way for Washoe County voters to decide in the Nov. 8 election whether to raise the local sales tax to pay for badly needed school improvements.

Washoe District Judge Scott Freeman rejected a petition Friday from a school district critic who wanted to pull the measure — WC-1 — from the ballot.

Jeffrey Church had said that the explanation and ballot arguments on both sides of the issue were crafted illegally and stacked in favor of those who want the tax increase to pass.

Freeman disagreed.

He concluded after a two-hour hearing that county officials were in substantial compliance with the law. He said that even if they weren’t, he has no legal authority to prevent voters from deciding the matter at the polls.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.