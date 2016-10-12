Tennis Hall of Famer campaigns for Hillary Clinton

Tennis star Billie Jean King campaigned for Hillary Clinton on Tuesday at two stops in Southern Nevada.

Her visit came one day before the Democratic presidential nominee arrives in Las Vegas for a rally.

King, a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, went to a voter registration meet event and also participated in a phone bank in Henderson for International Day of the Girl, a day started by a United Nations resolution aimed at helping girls have opportunities for leadership and reach their full potential.

Clinton will be in Las Vegas for a rally at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. in Las Vegas. To RSVP, the public can visit https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/YR 2JQJHSKA2ZGCBA/.