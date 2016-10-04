Tim Kaine to campaign in Las Vegas on Thursday

Democratic vice presidential contender and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine will return to Las Vegas on Thursday to drum up support for Hillary Clinton’s economic strategy and draw attention to voter registration.

The Nevada Democratic Party will host a rally at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Training Center, 6801 Placid St., in Las Vegas. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the event.

Kaine is expected to tout Clinton’s “plan to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top,” according to the Clinton campaign.

Kaine will urge Nevadans to register to vote before the Oct. 8 deadline and to check their registration status at www.iwillvote.com.

Admission to the event is free, but people who plan to attend Thursday’s rally are asked to RSVP online.

Kaine campaigned at two events in Las Vegas in August and spoke last month at the University of Nevada, Reno. Clinton named the Virginia senator her running mate in July.

Kaine’s return to Nevada follows the only vice presidential debate this election cycle. On Tuesday, Kaine squared off against Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, the GOP vice presidential candidate and Donald Trump’s running mate, at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.

Clinton and Trump will debate for the second time Sunday and will return to Las Vegas on Oct. 19 for their final debate, held at UNLV.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Find @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.