Tim Kaine preparing for vice presidential debate with Mike Pence

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Reno, Nevada on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. (Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tim Kaine chats with Nevada Clinton campaign organizer Angelica Alfaro and Jorge Neri, Nevada state campaign director, while grabbing a quick lunch at Carniceria Tejaro in Reno on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. (Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence attends a campaign rally at The Villages, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Republican vice presidential candidate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. (Ed Crisostomo/The Orange County Register via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine is hunkered down in Raleigh, North Carolina, for three days of debate preparations.

Kaine will face Republican rival Mike Pence on Tuesday for the only vice presidential debate.

Kaine’s advisers have provided few specifics about where and how he’ll be preparing. Washington lawyer Bob Barnett is playing Pence in the preparation sessions.

Kaine says he’s been studying Monday’s debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump for pointers. He told reporters last week that Tuesday’s debate is different than any others he’s done because he’ll be focusing more on Clinton’s record than his own.

 

