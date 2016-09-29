Tim Kaine preparing for vice presidential debate with Mike Pence

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine is hunkered down in Raleigh, North Carolina, for three days of debate preparations.

Kaine will face Republican rival Mike Pence on Tuesday for the only vice presidential debate.

Kaine’s advisers have provided few specifics about where and how he’ll be preparing. Washington lawyer Bob Barnett is playing Pence in the preparation sessions.

Kaine says he’s been studying Monday’s debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump for pointers. He told reporters last week that Tuesday’s debate is different than any others he’s done because he’ll be focusing more on Clinton’s record than his own.