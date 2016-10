If you want to register to vote the old-fashioned way, get those registrations sent out by Saturday.

Oct. 8 is the final day to register to vote by mail before the November election, according to the secretary of state’s calendar.

Residents will still be able to register in person at the county clerk and registar offices, or online at the secretary of state’s website, until Oct. 18.

Early voting begins on Oct. 22 and runs until Nov. 4. Election Day, the final day to vote, is Nov. 8.