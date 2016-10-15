Trump claims Clinton taking drugs, calls for drug test before Wednesday debate

Donald Trump is accusing rival Hillary Clinton of being on some kind of drug during the last debate and says that both candidates should be tested for substances ahead of the next one.

Trump was mocking Clinton for prepping for the next debate at an outdoor rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, when he made the extraordinary suggestion that she might have been on some kind of performance-enhancing drug during their last face-off.

He says, “I think she’s actually getting pumped up” while she’s off the trail.

He’s calling for both candidates to take a drug test prior to the final debate Wednesday.

Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to go after Clinton and the media, and to claim again that the presidential race is looking like — in his words — “a rigged election.”

That’s an unprecedented assertion in a country with a history of peaceful democratic transition.

Trump is denying stories in which some women have accused him of sexual misconduct.

He says the allegations are “100 percent fabricated and made-up charges” and are being pushed by the Clinton campaign and the media. Trump says they “may poison the minds of the American Voter” and he claims: “FIX!”

Trump tweets that such “false and unsubstantiated charges, and outright lies” are being pushed before the Nov. 8 election in order to put Clinton in the White House.