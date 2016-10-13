Trump says he can disprove sex assault allegations

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump is denying allegations of sexual assault and calls them “coordinated, vicious attack” from the media and Hillary Clinton campaign.

Trump said Thursday at a rally in Florida that he has evidence to disprove allegations of sexual assault and will release it at the “appropriate time.”

Several women have come forward in a series of reports claiming that Trump groped or kissed them without their consent and made unwanted advances.

Trump said the claims “are totally and absolutely false.” He called them “pure fiction and outright lies.”

NYT RESPONDS

The New York Times said on Thursday that it stands by its story about two women who say Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made inappropriate advances, and rebutted claims by a lawyer for Trump that the story is libelous.

“Nothing in our article has had the slightest effect on the reputation that Mr. Trump, through his own words and actions, has already created for himself,” David McCraw, vice president and assistant general counsel for the newspaper, said in a letter to Trump’s lawyer.

If Trump disagrees that the story was libelous, “we welcome the opportunity to have a court set him straight,” McCraw said in the letter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.