Trump says he can disprove sex assault allegations

In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures during a campaign stop at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wis. Countless former Democrats in Ohio's blue-collar Mahoning Valley are transferring their adoration for late U.S. Rep. James A. Traficant Jr., D-Ohio, to Trump, while those who knew Traficant say similarities between him and Trump end at the populist bravado and outsized hair. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

First lady Michelle Obama speaks while hosting a special screening with the U.S. Department of State's Office of Global Women's Issues, of the new CNN Film We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)

In this Oct. 3, 2016 file photo, Libertarian Presidential candidate Gary Johnson speaks during a news conference before a rally in Parker, Colo. The usual cohesion of voters in the conservative, Republican stronghold of Utah has been blown up this election season by Donald Trump’s brashness and volatility, creating unprecedented uncertainty for a state that has been a shoo-in for GOP presidential candidates for a half century. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine talks to the crowd during a rally at Davidson College in Davidson, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. (David T. Foster III/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump is denying allegations of sexual assault and calls them “coordinated, vicious attack” from the media and Hillary Clinton campaign.

Trump said Thursday at a rally in Florida that he has evidence to disprove allegations of sexual assault and will release it at the “appropriate time.”

Several women have come forward in a series of reports claiming that Trump groped or kissed them without their consent and made unwanted advances.

Trump said the claims “are totally and absolutely false.” He called them “pure fiction and outright lies.”

NYT RESPONDS

The New York Times said on Thursday that it stands by its story about two women who say Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made inappropriate advances, and rebutted claims by a lawyer for Trump that the story is libelous.

“Nothing in our article has had the slightest effect on the reputation that Mr. Trump, through his own words and actions, has already created for himself,” David McCraw, vice president and assistant general counsel for the newspaper, said in a letter to Trump’s lawyer.

If Trump disagrees that the story was libelous, “we welcome the opportunity to have a court set him straight,” McCraw said in the letter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 