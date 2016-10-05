Posted Updated 

Trump speaking in Henderson today

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Oct. 4, 2016. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

By COLTON LOCHHEAD
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. today at the Henderson Pavilion.

The Review-Journal will be live-streaming the event via Facebook Live.

Reporters Colton Lochhead and Natalie Bruzda are live-tweeting the event as well. Follow them @ColtonLochhead and @NatalieBruzda.

Trump is scheduled to speak again later today in Reno.

