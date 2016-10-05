Trump speaking in Henderson today

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. today at the Henderson Pavilion.

The Review-Journal will be live-streaming the event via Facebook Live.

Reporters Colton Lochhead and Natalie Bruzda are live-tweeting the event as well. Follow them @ColtonLochhead and @NatalieBruzda.

Annette Magnus, exec dir of Battle Born Progress, says.@realDonaldTrump is the "epitome of everything that's wrong with the country" #RJnowpic.twitter.com/lqbJOQEBeL — Natalie Bruzda (@NatalieBruzda) October 5, 2016

Trump is scheduled to speak again later today in Reno.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.