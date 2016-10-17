Tuesday is voter registration deadline in Nevada

Nevada is in the final countdown to register to vote in the upcoming general election.

Anyone who wants to vote but hasn’t yet registered can do so through Tuesday.

In Clark County, election department offices at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in Las Vegas, and 965 Trade Drive, Suite A in North Las Vegas, will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. to accommodate in-person registrations.

Voters can also register online through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday at www.clarkcountynv.gov/vote.

Over the weekend, Clark County reported it topped 1 million registered voters.

Early voting in this presidential election year begins Saturday and runs through Nov 4.

After that, voters will have to cast their ballot on Nov. 8, Election Day.