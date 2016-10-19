UNLV final face-to-face bout in fight for presidency

The final round for Hillary Clinton vs. Donald Trump will unfold in Las Vegas, a city known for high-stakes wagers.

The third of three presidential debates will be the last chance for either candidate to deliver a knockout blow in front of a large prime-time audience before the Nov. 8 election.

Wednesday’s 90-minute debate at UNLV, if it’s anything like the first two, will be a no-holds-barred event that takes the definition of political blood sport to a new level.

It will give Trump, the Republican nominee, a chance to try turning around his political fortunes, particularly in key battleground states such as Nevada.

It will give Clinton, the Democratic nominee, a chance to further solidify her lead in national polls.

RAUCOUS, WILD EXPECTATIONS

In the second debate, Trump called Clinton the “devil,” and warned that a Trump-led White House could lead to her going to jail. Clinton supporters expect more of the same Wednesday.

“The first two debates were just warm-ups for what might be the most raucous and wild debate in American history,” said Jake Thompson, an associate professor and debate coach at UNLV.

Thompson said Trump didn’t appear prepared in the first two debates, and Clinton “faces a very difficult challenge in debating Donald Trump in that he’s an unpredictable candidate to debate against.”

Trump will enter the stage without the support of some prominent GOP leaders who have distanced themselves from the real estate mogul.

“He has adopted a scorched earth strategy,” said Erik Hertzik, chairman of the political science department at the University of Nevada, Reno. “Unrepentant, in your face, willing to take on anybody and that includes the elected GOP leadership. He’s gone big time after (House Speaker) Paul Ryan and the Republican establishment.

“I think he’ll come out guns blazing against Bill Clinton and his infidelity,” Herzik said. “I don’t think that will be very effective.”

It’s an approach that endears Trump to his base of support, but runs the risk of alienating undecided voters in Nevada and across the nation, political observers say.

“‘I’m going to lock you up’ is an applause line for his base,” Herzik said, referring to Trump’s warning to Clinton that she risks jail if he’s elected. “But for many that watch, this includes Republicans and independents and Democrats, it’s like wait a minute, that’s what third-world countries do.”

Trump’s supporters are confident the debate can showcase their candidate favorably.

Michael McDonald, chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, said the debate moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, will ensure the debate is fair.

“There’s a lot at stake here in Nevada,” McDonald said. “I think that both candidates will be at the top of their game. I know for a fact Mr. Trump is preparing.”

McDonald said Trump can prevail in a debate that’s focused on issues, such as national security and bringing jobs to the U.S. rather than on tabloid-style news.

“I think when you get down to it, you either have an intelligent debate or you have a National Enquirer debate,” McDonald said, invoking the name of a tabloid known for salacious news stories.

DEMOCRATS: LOOK FOR SUBSTANCE

Roberta Lange, chairwoman of the Nevada State Democratic Party, said the debate will help build enthusiasm in advance of early voting, which starts Saturday in Nevada.

Clinton will be able to talk about her experience, plans for job creation and immigration reform, Lange said.

“If you want substance,” Lange said, “you should be looking to Hillary Clinton because she will be bringing substance to the floor.”

The debate’s tentative list of topics includes fitness for president, immigration, the economy, debt and entitlements, the Supreme Court and foreign hot spots.

With almost three weeks to go before Election Day, it’s difficult to make predictions.

The election is volatile, and plenty still could happen to turn the tide in either direction, said Barry Jackson, a strategic adviser at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, a national law firm. Jackson’s career includes stints as a director of strategic initiatives in the White House during the George W. Bush administration and serving as chief of staff for former Republican House Speaker John Boehner.

“None of us know how this is going to turn out,” said Jackson.

Jackson plans to participate in a panel discussion in Las Vegas on Thursday after the debate with a colleague at the firm, former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich, D-Alaska.

“I think both candidates need to come knowing they’re going after the 10, 12, 13 percent” of voters who are undecided, Begich said.

In Clinton’s case, she needs to show compassion and connect with people, he said. In Trump’s case, the GOP nominee needs to demonstrate substance, he said.

If anything, the debate will be unconventional. Part of that is because Trump isn’t an elected official with a policy record to scrutinize. That leaves reporters with his personal life, business dealings and comments he has made on “The Howard Stern Show” in the 1990s.

HOPE AMONG DEBATERS

The strangeness of the election gives debate professionals hope that future presidential debates — beyond 2016 — will reflect the values of their trade.

“My earnest hope is that this is not the new normal,” Thompson said. “I think that in this election cycle we have a very odd election cycle.”

For a university debate team, the rules call for respect between opponents, Thompson said.

“We have rules on my debate team and those rules call for respecting opponents and treating the institution of debate with respect and it appears there is a distinct lack of respect between these two candidates,” Thompson said.

Threats to jail Clinton and assertions that the election is rigged all run counter to the American value of a peaceful transition of power, Thompson said.

That doesn’t mean, however, that the solution is to have fewer presidential debates. “The only way to repudiate claims that the election is rigged or other silliness like that is a strong and ringing endorsement of our democratic traditions,” Thompson said.

