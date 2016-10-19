UNLV professor Manning talks about gender, race and media in presidential campaigns — VIDEO

Brandon Manning, assistant professor of African-American Studies and Gender and Sexuality studies, discussed how gender has played a role in the presidential election at a media event on Monday.

Gathered at Beverly Rogers Literature and Law Building at UNLV, Manning gave his expert opinion on the Black Lives Matter movement, gender studies and generational differences between the electorate.

Video by Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.